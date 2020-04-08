Boris Johnson’s condition is ‘improving’ and PM is now ‘sitting up in bed’

Boris Johnson, 55, remains in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London but Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the Prime Minister is sitting up in bed and speaking to medics.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak provided the update on the PM’s condition as he hosted this evening’s Downing Street coronavirus press conference.

“The latest news from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intensive care, where his condition is improving,” Mr Sunak said.

“I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team.”

No 10 had confirmed that the PM has not been doing any work, although they said he has been in contact with aides.

The daily briefing is being delivered on the UK’s darkest day of the pandemic so far, as the death toll climbed by the highest leap yet.





The Covid-19 death toll increased by 936 to 7,172, in Britain’s deadliest day yet.

The PM has been treated with oxygen and his condition is reported as stable, as he remains at St Thomas’ on his third day in ICU.

Earlier today the UK leader was said to be in ‘good spirits’ and responding to treatment at the top London hospital.

There are fears that even the best outcome from his coronavirus struggle will see him out of action for weeks, with experts warning he could need a ‘phased return’ to work.

Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Angela McClean today presented the latest statistics tracing the progress of coronavirus in the UK at the briefing.

She said the data showed that despite the increase in deaths, the rate of new cases is not increasing sharply.

The professor said: “The virus is not accelerating – and that is good news.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty have both had Covid-19 and recovered, while other Cabinet ministers have shown symptoms.

Senior Cabinet Minister Michael Gove today confirmed he was self-isolating after his daughter began showing symptoms.