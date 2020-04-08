Experts have said ‘period of inactivity’ in intensive care would result in the Prime Minister suffering loss of strength.

Boris Johnson faces between one and two months out of action even if he makes a full recovery, scientists warned ahead of the coronavirus-stricken premier’s third night in hospital.

Experts said a ‘period of inactivity’ in intensive care would result in the Prime Minister suffering a significant loss of muscle mass and strength.

They forecast Mr Johnson would be physically drained from fighting the virus, for which he is still being treated in St Thomas’ in central London.

Survivors who have been discharged from critical care also braced Mr Johnson for weeks of bed-rest to recuperate from the energy-sapping disease, drawing on their own ‘horrendous’ experiences of the road to recovery.

Such an extensive period out of action would see him watch from the wings as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab steers the country through its critical phase of the UK’s epidemic as cases peak.

Mr Raab, who is deputising for Mr Johnson in his senior role as first secretary of state, today confirmed a further 854 people have lost their lives, taking the death toll to 6,227, while cases rose by 3,634 to 55,242.





Downing Street reassured the 55-year-old PM’s condition was stable and he ‘remains in good spirits’, while not currently in need of ventilation.

When Mr Johnson began self-isolating with symptoms 13 days ago, he resolved to remain at the helm of government from his Number 11 flat.

But scientists last night extinguished the notion of him instantly resuming charge of government upon his discharge from hospital.

Professor Paul Hunter, an expert in infectious diseases at the University of East Anglia said: ‘If you have been sick enough to go on intensive care and you survive – and only about half of patients survive – clearly you will need some time to recover.

‘I would expect most people who were that ill, to need at least a month or possibly two to be sufficiently back and to be able to function.’