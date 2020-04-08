All five access points to Costa Blanca’s Benidorm will be closed from tomorrow morning with Spanish police allowing the movement of essential sevices only

THE whole of Benidorm will be in total lockdown from tomorrow morning with intensified controls at all five main access points to the popular resort.

Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez, today announced the new measures will be implemented at 7am, and only those exceptions to the State of Alarm restrictions will be allowed access, to control movement over the Easter period.

The strengthened controls will be located in Avenidas Juan Pablo II, Villajoyosa, Beniardá, Communidad Europea and Comunitat Valenciana.

-- Advertisement --

Perez said the extra mobile checkpoints “aims to ensure the movement of essential services and avoid those not included in the State of Alarm exceptions, totally restricting the movement of other accesses other than those permitted.”

The mayor said the measure will prevent the arrival of those who are hoping to spend the Easter holiday in their second homes, though councillor for Public Safety, Lorenzo Martinez, stressed yesterday that the police have “no record so far of any incidence by people who have come to spend the holidays to their second home in Benidorm.”

Elsewhere, Benidorm Council has allocated €1.8 million towards its Adjustment Plan and €1.4 million for social assistance and family allowances, which will come into play once the criteria for granting them are completed.

And before the end of the month, €2.6 million aid for SMEs, the self-employed and local businesses will be granted.



