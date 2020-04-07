WATCH: Incredible response to powerful version of ‘Imagine’ by Costa Blanca musicians to raise funds for Spain’s health workers

A MOVING and heartwarming version of ‘Imagine’, recorded by talented musicians from the North Costa Blanca to raise funds for unsung heroes on the frontline, is creating a stir locally and across Europe, with radio stations plugging the track and celebrities sharing it on Twitter.

Organisers have raised €860 of their €2,000 target, and are urging the public to get behind the appeal to help out health personnel now, and after the pandemic.

The concept came from Jody and Franco of Oceana Club, and was made possible thanks to the hard work and commitment of musicians currently struggling to make ends meet themselves, who managed to record the track from their own individual homes.

Urging people to see the bigger picture, Franco said: “One of the most important things we need to remember is that when the coronavirus starts to subside, all of these health workers won’t be able to relax and take three week’s break, they will be under immense pressure dealing with other medical conditions that are taking a back seat at the moment, and a huge backlog of operations, scans etc that have been put on hold.

“The effect on them mentally and physically will be long term, and we have to do all we can to support them now and in the future.

“These are proud, professional people who will not ask for help, we must volunteer it. We can all recognise and appreciate what all of these people are doing by just giving a little bit, even if it’s €1.”

Jody said the whole team is extremely grateful for the support so far, and are doing everything they can to keep getting the message out there.



“The response has been fantastic so far, the song is being aired on radio stations in Europe as well as locally, and celebrities are sharing it on Twitter.”

These include ex-Southampton player, Francis Benali MBE, now an international speaker and pundit, who has 42,000 followers.

Jody added: “Please don’t just scroll by, listen to the song, it’s very emotional, incredibly put together by wonderful, talented musicians, many of whom have never met each other, from their own home. There was no studio, it’s a brilliant achievement for a fantastic cause.”

Once State of Alarm measures are lifted, the musicians will perform the song for health personnel at Denia Hospital, and live at Oceana Club.

Jody added: “While recording the emotional record, all of the musicians were ‘imagining’ those who are suffering, ‘imagining’ those who have lost loved ones, ‘imagining’ those who are alone, businesses who can no longer function and maybe won’t survive, ‘magining’ the people on the frontline who are risking it all to protect us.

“Please support them and our heroes. Love and peace to you all during this challenging time and a huge thank you to the Imagine 2020 crew x”

