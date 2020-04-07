WATCH: Easter Bunny mayor puts smile on faces of Costa Almeria townsfolk in Spain

IN one of the more unusual local council efforts to keep residents cheerful throughout the coronavirus lockdown, the mayor of the Costa Almeria’s Uleila del Campo has done a two-hour turn round the village streets in an Easter bunny get-up.

🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰Mil gracias ☺️ por ser como sois, mil gracias por comportaros con tanta responsabilidad, mil gracias por seguir todas las recomendaciones, mil gracias porque todos sois muy grandes, OS QUEREMOS MUCHÍSIMO, tenemos que ganar todos esta lucha 🤼‍♀️ y lo tenemos que conseguir, hemos vivido una tarde impresionante, gracias por hacernos felicesNo hemos podido llegar a todos los lugares, por los medios que disponíamos, Perdón Si queréis que vallamos a cantaros el Cumpleaños 🎂 una dedicatoria o cualquier cosa que se os ocurra, lo intentaremos hacer siempre respetando al Máximo las medidas de prevención YO ❤️ ULEILA DEL CAMPO Zveřejnil(a) Ayuntamiento de Uleila del Campo dne Neděle 5. dubna 2020

The local authority posted a video on social media of Juan Jose Fuentes on Palm Sunday jigging about, waving and blowing kisses at some of Uleila’s 800 or so inhabitants amid shouts urging people to keep their spirits up.

“We are very few, and the majority of us live more than 100 metres from the closest neighbour,” Fuentes told Spanish press, explaining that the enforced confinement was beginning to get to people, and especially the elderly living on their own and children.





“I decided to do it without warning to surprise them,” the mayor said.

“I saw many elderly people crying with emotion.”

Fuentes made it clear that health protection measures had been followed to the letter, and that he had done his village tour escorted by Civil Protection.

He has also promised he is coming up with “more surprises.”

Commenting on Facebook after the Easter Bunny run, the council posted “a thousand thank yous” to residents for showing responsibility and respecting the State of Alarm restrictions.

“We all have to win this fight, and we are going to do it,” it says.