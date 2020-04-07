UK Dad Offering Bread Excuse for ‘Kneadless’ London Motorway Journey

A NOTTINGHAM man was pulled over on the M1 motorway and told police he had been to London to buy cheap bread, as he infringed emergency travel laws.

He had driven down to the capital from the East Midlands and was not far from returning home, when he was stopped by Leicestershire police, who clocked him speeding at 110 mph.

-- Advertisement --

The man had two children with him and was asked why he was doing such a long journey during the lockdown.

His response was to say that he had gone all the way to London to buy bread, as each loaf cost a pound less in the capital!

The cost of the fuel of a round trip of 250 miles would have probably allowed him a month’s supply of bread if he had stayed locally.

He was given a spot fine of £60 for breaking the emergency laws, and also faces a bigger future dent in his pocket, when he will have to appear before Leicestershire magistrates over his speeding charge.



