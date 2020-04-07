Trump destroys WHO for its handling of the crisis and closeness to the Communist government in Beijing

DONALD Trump has savaged the World Health Organisation for giving “faulty” advice during the coronavirus outbreak as the director faces calls to quit over a China “cover up”.

The World Health Organisation faces growing criticism for its handling of the coronavirus crisis and for its perceived closeness to the Communist government in Beijing.

Donald Trump took to twitter and said:

“The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric.

“We will be giving that a good look, Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on.

Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?”

Last month, Trump voiced a similar statement, saying: “If people would have known about it, it would have been something that could have been stopped in the first place.





“It would have been much better if we had known about this amount of numbers months earlier.

“It could have been contained to that one area in China where it started.”

On January 31, the UN health organisation advised countries to keep borders open despite the outbreak, although it noted that countries had the right to take measures to try to protect their citiziens.

That same day, Trump’s administration announced restrictions on travel from China.

In February, when China reported 17,238 infections and 361 deaths, Dr Tedros said there was no need to impose travel restrictions.

He said measures that “unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade” were not needed in trying to halt the spread of the virus.

China has been accused of significantly downplaying its official virus cases, with some estimates suggesting their death toll could be as high as 40,000.

So far China has officially recorded more than 82,000 cases with 3,331 deaths.

But long queues at the funeral homes and stacks of thousands of urns have fuelled suspicion of China’s numbers.

The WHO didn’t classify the coronavirus a pandemic until March 11 – by then there were more than 120,000 confirmed cases and nearly 4,400 deaths.

And even after stories emerged showing China had tried to cover up the outbreak in Wuhan, Tedros hit out at countries including the US for inciting “fear and stigma” by denying entry to travellers from China.

Regional experts believe the WHO have allowed themselves to be hoodwinked by Beijing and others have accused them of parroting Chinese propaganda.

“I thought the greatest success of the Chinese party-state was in getting the WHO to focus on the positive sides of China’s responses and ignore the negative sides of the responses,” said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the SOAS university of London.

“With the WHO presenting China’s responses in a positive light, the Chinese government is able to make its propaganda campaign to ignore its earlier mistakes appear credible and to ignore the human, societal, and economic costs of its responses.”