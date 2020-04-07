Tragedy at North London Hospital as Woman with Coronavirus Dies Giving Birth – Medics Save Her Child

THE Whittington Hospital in North London is sadly mourning the death of a woman who was suffering from coronavirus when she was due to go into labour.

It is still unknown if the mother-to-be suffered from any underlying illnesses or health issues, however, an investigation is currently being launched. Staff were completely devastated following the death, but the baby is said to be in good health and so far has not tested positive for the virus.

-- Advertisement --

This news comes at a dark time in the UK, as a newborn baby was recently the youngest case of coronavirus in the country.

A source given by the Sun said: “Amid all the trauma being seen across maxed-out hospital wards by our NHS heroes, this tragedy has totally poleaxed staff.”