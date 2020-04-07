Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny are among essential workers, assures New Zealand’s PM

New Zealand PM, Jacinda Ardern, has sent assurance to little ones that the Covid-19 won’t stop the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny visitng their homes.

IN a news conference yesterday she said “you’ll be pleased to know that we consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers, but as you can imagine, at this time, of course, they’re going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies.”

She lightly urged children not to be disappointed if the bunny doesn’t deliver presents this year, “as it’s a bit difficult at the moment perhaps for the bunny to get everywhere.”

In light of the fact movements are restricted, the PM suggested parents could make their own Easter fun at home, create Easter egg hunts for their neighbourhood while respecting social distancing by taping drawings or paintings of coloured eggs to the front doors or windows of their homes.

Ardern declared a nationwide lockdown on March 25. There has been just one confirmed death and 1,106 cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand.