Spain’s President sends UK PM message of ‘solidarity’ wishing him a ‘speedy recovery’

Spain’s President Pedro Sanchez has sent a message of ‘solidarity’ and a ‘speedy recovery’ to the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted into an intensive care unit in London’s St Thomas Hospital, yesterday.

Johnson was admitted to a UCI ward for worsening Covid-19 symptoms, after his health deteriorated on Monday evening. In his tweet to Johnson, Sanchez wrote: “My solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. These are difficult days for our countries, but with strength and unity, together we can win this battle.”

He also sent a hug for the British public.