Spain’s postal services deliver SEAT-made ventilators for Covid-19 patients to hospitals

Spain’s national postal services (Correos) have already started to deliver SEAT-made ventilators for Covid-19 patients at hospitals across the country.

The first ventilators were delivered to the Hospital Can Ruti in Badalona, where they are already being trialled. “The post Office workers are already distributing the ventilators made by SEAT. Excellent work,” stated the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto.

Spain’s Ministry of Health’s Minister, Salvador Illa, announced that all hospitals will shortly be able to place their orders. The aim is to produce around 300 ventilators a day, employing around 150 staff.

SEAT developed around 13 prototypes, of which one has been mass produced. SEAT doesn’t just make cars, it also has an engineering and design centre in the country, which is responsible for the design of this much-needed ventilator, along with other collaborators such as the University of Barcelona, Bosch, Luz Negra, Recam Laser, Doga Motors, Ficosa, IDNEO, Secartys and LCOE.



