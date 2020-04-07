Spain’s Murcia Region Reporting First Covid-19 Case Amongst Local Guardia Civil Officers

THE first confirmed case of coronavirus has been diagnosed involving Guardia Civil personnel in the Murcia region.

An officer who works in the Caravaca de la Cruz traffic division tested positive for Covid-19, and is in home isolation.

-- Advertisement --

He had quarantined himself for 10 days after presenting some symptoms of the virus, and testing later confirmed that he had indeed contracted the coronavirus.

Three of his colleagues who had direct contact with their diagnosed colleague, who was office-based, were tested after reporting possible symptoms.

The test results were negative, but one of their wives has shown some Covid-19 symptoms.