Spain’s La Liga Pandemic – Postponed Fixtures Might Pick Up from End of May in ‘Best Case Scenario’

TOP flight football could return to Spain on May 28 under the best possible circumstances, according to La Liga president, Javier Tebas.

All Spanish football has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, but Tevas has held up some hope that matches might be picked up at the end of May, if progress in fighting the spread of the coronavirus goes well.

Last week, a senior Spanish TV executive suggested that July might see the resumption of La Liga, with games played behind closed doors.

Tebas said that clubs could lose up to a billion euros, mainly from television rights, if the season is scrapped.

He added that the earliest possible resumption date could be May 28, which has been discussed with Europe’s football governing body, UEFA.

Spanish clubs are still heavily involved in the financially lucrative Champions and Europa Leagues, which are run by UEFA.

Tebas said that he is not thinking about La Liga not finishing the season, and time could be made up by dispensing with the usual pre-season friendly matches.





That would in effect mean running one season straight into another.

Tebas assessed the financial situation this way: “If we add up everything, including the European club competitions, Spanish clubs would probably miss out on a billion euros. Even if we return to playing behind closed doors, we would stay take a hit of around €300 million.”