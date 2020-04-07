Spain’s Costa Del Sol pharmacies start prescription deliveries, but only for the vulnerable

Pharmacies on the Costa Del Sol have announced that they can now deliver prescription medicines, but this service is limited to the most vulnerable only. Prescription deliveries have been authorised and organised by the region’s Department of Family and Health, together with the Andalucian Pharmacy Association.

However, the service is only available for the duration of the State of Alarm. It can be used by those who have no support or access to collecting medicines because of mobility issues or chronic illnesses. It can also be used by those who are at high risk of infection from Covid-19. In short, the service is limited to the frail, elderly, vulnerable and those who are in quarantine.

In addition, only pharmacy staff are authorised to prepare packages for delivery and will be given ‘justification’ letters allowing them to make deliveries. Pharmacies will be able to deliver other health-related products, as well as prescriptions.

For now this services will not incur any additional costs for the individual. Those needing to access the pharmacy delivery service are advised to contact the local pharmacy in the area they live in.