Spain’s Costa Blanca sees Town Scrapping Big Summer Fiestas due to Covid-19

ROJALES has cancelled its popular annual Moors and Christians festivities and the Saint Peter the Apostle celebrations scheduled for June and July.

The council said that the priority was the health of local residents, and that all precautions must continue to be taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The authority added that it was a “difficult decision” to cancel the events that attract visitors from all across the area.

It made no mention about the possibility of any rearrangement for later in the year.

Rojales is one of the first municipalities in the Vega Baja region to go as far ahead as July to cancel a major fiesta.