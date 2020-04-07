Spain’s city dwellers make dash to spend Easter on the beaches of the Costa Blanca but the law are already waiting to reinforce COVID-19 isolation rules

Spain’s city dwellers make dash to spend Easter on the beaches of Xàbia and Dénia but the law are already waiting to reinforce COVID-19 isolation rules

IT seems that nothing will stop Spanish ‘tourists’ arriving to spend Easter on the beaches of Xàbia and Dénia-

Not the controls at the exits of their cities nor those manned by police in the coastal towns. Even the deployment over the past weekend of Army units on the beaches.

The words on everybody’s lips just now are Stay safe, Stay at Home as it is the best way to stop the Coronavirus crisis but not even the threat of death can stop their need for some free time and a tan.

The coastal developments were all but deserted last week but now cars have arrived. It is evident that a handful of owners of second homes have broken the obligatory confinement dictated by the State of Alarm imposed in mid-March.

The Dénia Policia Local have started handing out sanctions, already denouncing a married couple with a son who admitted that he had travelled to their holiday home wanted to return to his city of origin, since there they had a medicine that they urgently needed. Meanwhile, on Saturday, agents fined a driver who came to a tourist rental apartment. Although the most striking case was that of a married couple from Madrid who was appeared with their three children and even the housekeeper in Cala Ambolo de Xàbia. The couple came to spend the day at this well-known beach, which was closed due to danger of landslides, but appealed to the officers that the children needed to be given the air. The family was sanctioned for breaking the confinement without good cause.