THE Balearic Islands have suffered a significant increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Another 49 people have tested positive since Monday, putting the number of infections at 1,369.

-- Advertisement --

Further bad news is that a further three people on the archipelago have lost their lives to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The islands’ fatality total now stands at 84.

The Health Ministry reported that 537 people in the Balearics have recovered from the illness, six more than yesterday.