Sex Toy Sales Double in Denmark After Saucy Danes Are Told To Stay Home for Lockdown!

AFTER Denmark issued its lockdown telling residents to stay at home and limit the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s biggest retailer of sex toys has reported that their sales have increased over 100 per cent.

Mathilde Mackowski, the co-owner of Sinful, the largest sex toy seller in the Nordic region has stated, “It makes me happy that we are doing something good during this difficult time, when people feel vulnerable.”

Sinful recorded a 110 per cent increase in sales during the first week of April in Denmark, where it commands roughly three-quarters of the total sex toy market share.

Furthermore, sex toy review website Eroti.dk has also stated that their traffic has tripled during the lockdown compared with the same time last year.

Mackowski argues that “it’s only natural that when we spend more time together, we want to have a little extra fun. We take better care of each other in this difficult time and that is also reflected in our sex lives.”

Specifically, there has been a greater demand for sex games and couple’s toys. Sinful reports that a 10-day love challenge for couples has been a best seller during lockdown as sales have risen over four-fold since mid-March.

Each day Sinful ships around 1,500 packages to its online customer base across Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

Denmark is renowned for being amongst the countries with the happiest populations in the world and their progressive way of thinking is even reflected in legislation such as legalising pornography in 1969, much earlier than the rest of Europe.





The bulk and majority of this spike in sales has happened in the last week, but they slipped immediately when the lockdown was announced on March 11.

Mackowski playfully notes that this it probably due to panic as everyone was looking “to buy toilet paper and toothpaste and those kind of things” first. After a few weeks people have to start finding new ways to have fun.