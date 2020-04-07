Senior Hospital Workers devasted and lost in tears as Mum with coronavirus dies during labour at NHS hospital

A Mother has died during labour after being infected with the coronavirus, her baby survived and is not thought to have tested positive for the bug yet.

It is not known if the victim had any underlying health issues and a coroner is investigating the hospital tragedy, staff were left in disbelief as news of the mother’s death sweep through the hospital. Already working crazy hours and putting their own lives at risk, exhausted some of the NHS hospital staff were seen crying uncontrollably alone in the locker rooms.

“There is a huge sense of disbelief at the unfairness of this devastating death.

“Senior hospital workers were in tears. The only consolation is that the baby survived the mum’s death.

“This is highly irregular and an investigation is underway to try and establish what caused it.

“The mother had coronavirus and the disease has not yet been eliminated as a cause of her death.” The death at the Whittington Hospital, in Archway, North London, has left the woman’s family “devastated”. Whittington Health NHS Trust said: “This case has been referred to the coroner to determine the cause of death.”



