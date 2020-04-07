Sailing club flags flying at half-mast in Spain’s Balearic Islands in memory of coronavirus victims

FLAGS at sailing clubs around the Balearic Islands are flying at half-mast in memory of the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

The gesture will remain in place for as long as the country-wide State of Alarm continues.

It was the ACNB Clubes Nauticos de Baleares Association, which represents the islands’ main non-profit nautical sport entities, which put forward the idea for the homage.

“We are showing our solidarity with all the families who have lost one of the loved ones in these such difficult days for everyone, and we want to stand by your side with this act, which is symbolic, but sincere,” commented ACNB president Miquel Suñer.

The sailing clubs have been closed to maritime traffic and to access from the land since the start of the lockdown, although the clubs have organised security to guarantee the safety and basic maintenance of their facilities.

“All the nautical and maritime clubs’ associates and those with moorings can rest easy because there remains in place security at the ports and even checks on the piers and on boats at the request of owners,” Suñer explained.

The ACNB has also expressed its recognition for all the sailors and security personnel doing their jobs at the sailing clubs, so that club associates will find everything “in perfect condition” when the State of Alarm comes to an end and activities can gradually resume.





Suñer underlined the association’s enormous gratitude to health workers, law enforcement officers and the armed forces working on the front line of the coronavirus battle, for their “enormous effort and sacrifice,” and to all those working in shipping who guarantee the supply chain to the archipelago, where the ports are the gateway for basic necessity products.