Sad farewell to animal lover and Costa Blanca fundraiser who has died of coronavirus

COSTA BLANCA fundraiser Margaret Shuck, known as Maggie to her many friends, died on Friday, April 3, in Denia Hospital, aged 83, following health complications and coronavirus.

Maggie lived in Moraira and was an ‘amazing person,’ who loved dogs and cats and was a fundraiser for APASA, and latterly AKIRA sanctuary for the past 12 years.

Akira Animal Santuary founder, Pauline Curtis told Euro Weekly News: “Maggie worked right up to her illness, raising money for AKIRA, organising events and running the bookstall at Moraira’s Friday market.

“She will be hugely missed by all who knew her. Due to the present situation she was cremated on Monday, April 6, at Denia without a funeral, which has caused a lot of sadness.”