Robert F Kennedy’s Granddaughter Dies in Freak Accident while her young son is still missing

Maeve McKean was the granddaughter of former US Attorney General and US Sen Robert F Kennedy. Maeve’s death adds to the Kennedy’s tragic history.

FOUR days after going missing in a canoe accident, the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter, has been found. The search for the body of Maeve’s young son Gideon will resume tomorrow, authorities said.

Maeve’s body was recovered at about 5.31pm on Monday about 2.5 miles away from her mother’s waterfront property in Shady Side, Maryland, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said in a press release, she was found in about 25 feet of water, police said.

Maeve, 40, and Gideon, eight, went missing on Thursday, April 2, at the Shady Side property, Maeve’s husband David McKean said, David explained that the mother-son pair had “popped into a canoe” in order to retrieve a ball that had fallen into the water.

“They just got farther out than they could handle and couldn’t get back in.”

Authorities said at the time that their boat, which was retrieved Thursday with no sign of either Maeve or Gideon, appeared to have been “overtaken by the strong winds” that day.

Maryland Gov Larry Hogan confirmed the disappearance of Maeve and Gideon during a press briefing on the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Friday afternoon, saying that “an intensive search” had been underway since late Thursday.

Maeve is the daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, who was Maryland’s lieutenant governor from 1995 to 2003. She is one of slain Sen RFK’s granddaughters and a great-niece of former President John F Kennedy.





The Kennedy’s Tragic family history

August 1, 2019 – Granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy Dies After Overdose at Family’s home.