Reasons for hope in coronavirus battle as Spain’s Costa Almeria reports zero new infections and no deaths in 24 hours

IN the most encouraging news for days in Almeria, there have been zero reports of new coronavirus infections or deaths in the province over the last 24 hours.

What’s more, another person has made a full recovery from Covid-19, the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families regional ministry figures reveal.

This brings the number of people in Almeria who have overcome the virus to 50.

As of today Tuesday there remain 154 coronavirus patients in the province’s hospitals, one more than yesterday. The number in intensive care remains unchanged at 32.

The Poniente hospital in El Ejido has treated the greatest number of coronavirus cases.

In all 371 people in Almeria have tested positive for Covid-19.



