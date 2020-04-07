Positive News as 22 Elderly Residents at a Nursing Home in Spain’s Cadiz Have Recovered from The Coronavirus

The infected patients at the Dolores Ibarrui residence in Cadiz were transported to another nursing home on March 24 after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

22 of the 28 elders who were transported to this second nursing home in La Linea de la Concepcion have beaten the illness.

The Mayor of Alcala del Valle in Cadiz, Rafael Aguilera, has specified that 22 of the resident’s elders have all tested negative in the newer tests they took.

The remaining five other patients are still positive for the coronavirus; however, their symptoms are progressing in a stable way. However, a woman sadly passed away shortly after being taken to the Comarcal Hospital in La Linea.

The Mayor, Aguilera, has explained that although the workers at the residence have also shown a positive evolution in their symptoms, they will have to extended quarantine before the recovered elderly patients can return to their original nursing home.