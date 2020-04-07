Police Attend a House Fire in Costa del Sol’s Estepona Only to Discover a Marihuana Lab in The Basement

THE National Police fled to the scene to put out a fire and in the process found a laboratory which was being used in the basement to install a marihuana plantation.

Officers in Estepona arrested a 27-year-old UK citizen as the presumed crime of defrauding electricity supplies. National Police officers and firefighters attended a warning call from 091 which alerted them about a fire at a home in Estepona.

Once the firefighters put out the fire, the officers inspected the residents and located, in the basement of the house, all the necessary electrical elements needed to create an indoor marihuana plantation laboratory. Furthermore, the house was illegally hooked up to the public electrical supply.

Furthermore, the investigators found evidence that the household was connected by illegal means to the public electricity supply, through a cable that ran across the garden and throughout the two floors of the house. Therefore, they arrested the individual under charges of electricity fraud.