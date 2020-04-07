Passersby in Spain’s Closta Blanca ignore coronavirus patient lying on the ground in distress in Benidorm

AT least half a dozen passersby ignored a man lying on the ground in Benidorm, in obvious distress and showing signs of coronavirus.

An eyewitness to the “terrible incident”, told Agencia6 the man was “unable to breathe” and lay on the ground for “almost half an hour waiting for the arrival of the emergency services”, while people turned a blind eye.

The eyewitness said they waited for “about 15 minutes” for the National Police to arrive before paramedics, “despite the fact that the town is completely empty of traffic and there are hardly any pedestrians on the streets”.

Medical services reportedly confirmed the patient’s symptoms “were those of suffering from a severe coronavirus, encountering high fever, strong pain and the impossibility of breathing”. He has been transferred to Villajoyosa Hospital in a “serious condition”.

The eyewitness said the fact “at least half a dozen people passed by him without worrying about his situation is bad news and a bad image for the town”.