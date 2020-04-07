Online activities to beat confinement boredom launched by Costa Blanca’s Finestrat Council

Finestrat Council has launched a series of activities for the whole family, to make lockdown more enjoyable.

Councillor for Culture, Hector Baldo, said: “It has been more than three weeks since the State of Alarm was decreed. To overcome the apathy and boredom, we have implemented a plan of play and leisure for children and adults take part in on their computers or mobile devices, to help remain mentally and physically active.”

On Mondays, different recipes will be published on the council’s social networks. By means of explanatory videos, all the steps to make delicious pastry recipes such as muffins, cakes, desserts or homemade bread will be shown.

-- Advertisement --

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, there will be virtual physical classes, with tips on how to keep fit during isolation.

Tuesdays will be activities for adults, while on Thursdays there will be a fun family games.

Wednesdays will be dedicated to the young, with fun videos including “Tik Tok”.

And on Fridays, different virtual, interactive games can be played online, including logical, strategic or dance games for the whole family.

Baldó added: “We are aware of the effort that is currently being made by citizens staying at home, an extra effort that especially the youngest in the house are making.





“For this reason, we have launched this playful program to make this confinement as pleasant as possible”.

All activities will be posted on Joventut Finestrat Instagram.