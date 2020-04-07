Office for National Statistics Reveal Percentage of Deaths Linked to Covid-19 in England & Wales

THE Office for National Statistics has released figures that suggest 4.8 per cent of all 11,141 deaths in England and Wales were linked to Covid-19 in the week ending March 27.

These figures come as positive cases have now reached 51,608 – up from 47,806 – as Britain continues to be gripped by Covid-19.

The current death toll in the UK stands at 5,373.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was recently admitted into hospital as a ‘precautionary step’ after testing positive for coronavirus. However, this seems to have escalated as the PM has now spent a night in ICU.

Downing Street have not commented on claims that he has pneumonia but has said that Boris received some oxygen treatment, but is not on a ventilator.

Michael Gove, who has known Mr Johnson since they met as students, said the Prime Minister being in intensive care is “terrible.”

He told Good Morning Britain: “We are just hoping and praying that he pulls through. It was a shock yesterday to hear the news about his going into intensive care.”





He added: “We’re desperately hoping that Boris can make the speediest possible recovery.”