NHS Mural Tribute on Pub in Swansea Telling People to Stay at Home

AN enormous mural tribute to NHS workers and pleading for people to stay home has appeared on the side of a popular bar in Swansea, South Wales.

The artwork has been created at Noah’s Yard in Swansea and shows an NHS worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) urging the public to stay at home.

The artwork – created by Noah Redfern and artist ‘Son of Ken’ – also pays tribute to NHS workers that have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking of the mural, Noah said: “We change our artwork every few months and since the pandemic came about I felt that we should do something positive and constructive for the community.

“I worked with the artist Son of Ken and he did it along with myself on Sunday.

“I don’t think our NHS workers are getting enough recognition so myself and Son and Ken came up with that concept together over a couple of days.

“It took nine hours to complete it.”



