Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 02.00am GMT today), more than 1,346,003 people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 1,272,860, yesterday.

Of today’s total, 992,904 people are currently infected, of which 47,513 (5 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 353,099 cases, 278,445 have recovered or have been discharged. However, 74,654 have died from the disease to date.

The US alone has more than 367,000 people infected with the disease – that’s more than the amount of cases in Spain, Italy and China put together. New York alone accounts for around 4,758 deaths of the country’s 10,871 fatalities from the disease to date.

The US suffered the highest number of deaths today with 1,225 fatalities, followed by France (833) and Spain (700).

The US also registered the most new diagnosed cases (30,331), followed by Spain (5,029) and the UK (3,802). Here’s a breakdown of the results from Worldometer.



