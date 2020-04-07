Last Chance Animal Rescue Spain to hold Online Dog Show to raise funds for dogs on the Costa del Sol

LOCAL charity Last Chance Animal Rescue have come up with a novel idea to raise much-needed funds.

Even during the lockdown, they have had no choice but to take on some desperate cases, and without being able to get adopted dogs and pups to their owners, the purse is empty.

The dogs in their care still need feeding and medical attention, one has cancer and limited time and they want to make his last days or weeks as comfortable as possible.

So, why not enter your pet into their Online Dog Show!

Go to their Facebook page Last Chance Animal Rescue Spain, choose a class or more to enter.

Make a donation and upload your picture or video under the class you wish to enter.

Then share with your friends and family as the top 10 from each class, with the highest likes, goes through to the judging round on Sunday.





Results will be live through their page midday Sunday Spanish time.

You can enter from any country.

A lot of fun for a great cause.