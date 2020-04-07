Hotel Swimming Pools in Spains Costa del Sol off limits to Holidaymakers until December

HOTEL Swimming Pools across the region look likely to be closed and off-limits to tourists and guests alike after the coronavirus lockdown measures halt maintenance and testing.

Holidaymakers trying to book their yearly get-aways to Spain face yet another frustration on the news that their relaxing days by the pool may be over, for this year at least.

Many pools and gyms are closing or have closed in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19, a virus that has upended daily life for millions of people around the globe.

Local Forums are full of comments on this:

“A builder pal of mine says he has been put on stand by to get boarding up hotel and private swimming pools after lockdown finishes, has anyone else heard this? … he reckons it’s a law coming in until December.”

Another quoted:

“I heard a fella say that it will only be until September, my mate said that he’s also been told this by his boss who runs a building company in la Cala who’s buying in s**t loads of plyboard as pools have to be covered with it over the top, even at villas, he reckons everyone is going to have to do it but according to another it’s just going to be hotels when the State of Alarm winds down, guess we will have to wait and see.”





The recent emergency passed by the Spanish government allows for only ‘essential’ workers be allowed to carry on, so pools and the like can’t be touched. large pools like ones in Hotels require daily maintenance, a thorough back-wash and rinse and a PH test which decides if extra chlorine needs adding. Without all these in place it would be dangerous to use the pools health-wise.

Does chlorine in pool water inactivate the virus?

The CDC: “The good news is that the average amount of chlorine that’s in a pool is going to kill the virus.” Assuming that your pool is properly maintained, the disinfecting chemicals in the water should be enough to render the virus inactive.

The CDC (centre for disease control) reported on March 10 that “there is no evidence that Covid-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Proper maintenance, and disinfection (eg, with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes Covid-19.”

Swimming in the pool

“I would say that to the extent that you’re in an area where you can swim outside, do so in small groups while keeping more than six feet between each other, I think that is probably at this point a safe thing to do. But swimming in the pool, the problem is you’re going to have to go into the gym and touch doors and benches and change clothes. It’s probably just better not to.”