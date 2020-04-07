Fuengirola’s Washdown Plan in full effect as disinfecting lorries seen on the streets of the Costa del Sol town in Spain

FUENGIROLA Town Hall’s Washdown Plan is at hand with their large disinfecting lorries seen in action on Camino de Coin in the town today

The service announced last month is taking place in the different neighbourhoods every day while the State of Alarm declaration persists due to the incidence of the COVID-19 virus.

“They are working from early in the morning, in shifts, and progressively covering the different areas of the town. We will maintain this service with disinfecting products as long as the health alert situation continues. We are going to do everything possible to avoid new infections and this is an advisable way of doing it, “said the Councillor for Cleaning, Javier Hidalgo.

The washing is done not only on pavements and driveways but also on different elements of public furniture, such as benches or litter bins.