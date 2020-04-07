Fuel Price Drop: Diesel falls below one euro in Malaga for the first time since 2016

THE international price of a barrel has collapsed due to the fall in demand and that has affected the suppliers in the province, a barrel of oil selling for 20 per cent of what it would be normally.

Due to the collapse of the international price of a barrel of oil and the fall in world consumption the price of diesel at many service stations in the province, even in Malaga capital (normally the most expensive) has dropped below €1 per litre.

This figure has not been seen since 2016, there is oversupply and little demand, and that is impacting greatly on the suppliers in the province.

The cheapest place to refuel with a diesel car today in the province is at Dinergia on the Guadalhorce industrial estate in Malaga at €0.949 – the same as Eroski at Vélez-Málaga.

Two more stations from Estepona follow: Ballenoil and Petrol & Go €0.979. There are many other petrol stations in the city where it is sold below the euro or bordering slightly above this psychological figure, according to data available on the website of the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

As for petrol, there is also a sharp drop, although it still sells for over a euro. Again Dinergia is the cheapest, at €1.069 per litre; followed by a Cepsa in Antequera (€1.079); the two Petroprix of the capital (€1.087) and El Campillo, in Riogordo (€1.088).



