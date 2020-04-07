Former Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid boss Radomir Antic dies aged 71

THE Serbian was one of the most illustrious coaches in La Liga and the only one to have directed Atlético, Real Madrid and Barcelona; the three great teams of Spanish football. The former trainer had been admitted for more than two months, having also been in the ICU, but his death is not related to the coronavirus.

Radomir enjoyed most of his success at the latter, guiding Atleti to a La Liga and Copa del Rey double during the 1995-96 season, he had three separate spells in charge at the club and was one of only two people to coach El Clasico rivals Real and Barca during their career, after Enrique Fernandez Viola.

A statement from Atletico’s official Twitter account read: “The Atletico de Madrid family is mourning the passing of Radomir Antic, one of our legendary coaches.

“You will forever live in our hearts. Rest in peace.”