Fly-tippers Block County Durham Road with Piles of Waste

AN investigation has been launched by Durham Council, looking to identify the people responsible for the ‘worst ever fly-tip.’

The local council are targeting addresses found in a mass dumping of waste which blocked an entire road last month as fly-tipping in the country continues to soar.

The rubbish was dumped on Coal Lane in County Durham with items such as a couch and a boiler blocking the road.

People have been taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and the country being in lockdown. Many tips and recycling sites are understaffed or closed.

Also, with considerably less people around, its easier for the criminals to illegal dispose of their waste.

Not only is fly-tipping illegal but it also means Britons are taking on non-essential travel to dump their rubbish, breaking Government orders to remain inside, risking further spread of the virus.





Anyone found guilty of doing it could face a £400 fixed penalty notice or an unlimited fine.