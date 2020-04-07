First patients arrive at London’s new Nightingale Hospital

The first patients have arrived at London’s new Nightingale Hospital tonight as it officially joins the nation’s battle against coronavirus.

Professor Richard Schilling, a consultant cardiologist, tweeted a photo with his colleagues tonight. He wrote: ‘⁦@NightingaleLDN ⁩is now open to help London. Here is the first team coming on duty.’

It comes after Dominic Raab, standing in for Boris Johnson who is in intensive care with the disease, confirmed Tuesday was Britain’s deadliest day so far with another 854 fatalities, taking the total to 6,227.

Meanwhile Downing Street confirmed another 3,634 people had been infected, taking the total to 55,242 with COVID-19.

Prince Charles opened the Nightingale Hospital by video link on Friday, a 100-acre site at London’s ExCel sports centre which has been converted for up to 4,000 patients.

The Prince of Wales told how he was ‘enormously touched’ to have been asked to launch the facility via video-link from his Scottish home at Birkhall.

His address came four days after Charles completed self-isolation following his own diagnosis, although he only suffered ‘mild’ symptoms.





The opening was attended in person by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Health Minister Nadine Dorries, who have also both had the virus but now recovered.