EXCLUSIVE: Costa Del Sol couple fought 8 years for miracle baby, however dad ‘had no choice’ but to miss the birth, due to Spain’s lockdown regulations

Mario Aritiz and wife Lucinda tried to get pregnant for 8 years before they discovered they were expecting their son Leo, however the day they always dreamed of was taken away from newly father Mario, as he wasn’t allowed to accompany his wife to the birth during Spain’s lockdown.

Newly parents Mario and Lucinda from Mijas, Costa Del Sol, speak of the tragic situation they found themselves in when Lucinda went into labour March 28.

-- Advertisement --

“It was a moment we dreamt of for so long, I was so scared of something going wrong because it all felt too good to be true, throughout my pregnancy, said mum Lucinda.

We couldn’t wait to be parents and as soon as we were married we started trying for our first child. But after 2 years and no success, we discovered that getting pregnant naturally just wasn’t going to happen for us.”

“We were referred for IVF and the next few years were a roller coaster of tests, procedures and emotions, as our chances of success failed time and time again.

After our last attempt failed, we were devastated; all positivity went out the window, replaced by hopelessness. We spent the whole morning in bed, me crying, my husband reassuring me that we could try other options.”

Two years later, to the couples complete surprise Lucinda found out she was pregnant





“We were in total shock, how did this happen naturally? it was a miracle, we were going to have our own little baby,” said Lucinda.

The couple continued to explain how the next 9 months were exciting, yet terrifying.

“My wife was terrified of something going wrong, and didn’t have the easiest pregnancy, but once we hit the half way mark, we started to relax and feel more optimistic, said Mario

As Lucinda was reaching her due date, coronavirus slowly started to reach us, we made sure we took every safe measure possible to prevent any risk of harming our newborn baby, however the most challenging time for us was when my wife went into labour and we were told I was not allowed to accompany her to the hospital or witness the birth, due to the current laws that were put in place.”

“I knew my new family were going to be taken care of and were in the right place, but as a father and husband you feel it is your duty to take care of them, I felt helpless and frustrated, a moment we had waited so long for was taken away.

Every parent speaks of their experience, how magical that moment is, as much as I knew that staying at home was the right thing to do, I couldn’t help but feel distressed and unsettled.”

At 10:16 March 29, Leo was born weighing a tremendous 9lbs 4oz, a kind midwife monitoring the birth captured every moment as she offered to record the moment their child entered the world.

“It was such a thoughtful gesture, it was sent to me seconds after my son was born, it felt like I was there, in the moment and then the world felt good again,” Said Mario.

Baby Leo, who has a mop of dark hair and is perfectly healthy is settling in well with his new parents, who will continue to self isolate until the pandemic is over.

EWN want to congratulate the couple, on the birth of their son Leo, and wish them luck and good health.