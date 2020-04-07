Donald Trump speaks to Indian Prime Minister and suggests Retaliation if Drugs not Dispatched

AFTER first appearing not to take the threat of coronavirus Covid-19 seriously, US President Donald Trump has now decided that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has the potential to become “one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine.”

This opinion is based on the fact that it appears to have had some success in calming down an overactive immune system which may make a difference for those suffering from the virus, but the studies in China and France are only in early stages.

As coronavirus has escalated in the USA, President Trump has been promoting the drug as a possible antidote encouraging people to use it by saying “What have you got to lose?”

According to the President of the American Medical Association, the potential side effects which include loss of vision and heart problems could see people losing their lives.

Undaunted, the President telephoned the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi after learning that the Indian government planned to prohibit the exportation of the drug and asked that America’s orders be respected.

He later said in a White House press statement “I said we’d appreciate you allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn’t allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course there may be retaliation. Why wouldn’t there be?”

Within days the Indian government reverses its decision to ban the export of the drug.



