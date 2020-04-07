Costa Blanca’s Torrevieja Seeing Lockdown-Breaking Bar Raid

A TORREVIEJA bar owner is in trouble for continuing to do business in breach of the State of Alarm rules.

The man literally operated behind closed doors as customers got in by kicking the front shutters twice as a code to gain access.

Guardia Civil officers decided to check out the bar for themselves, after getting complaints that illegal serving was continuing.

They even took a video of an elderly man walking his dog, who used the kicking code to get into the premises, with the shutters being pulled up in response to his call.

Primed with the evidence, officers went into the bar and found that a coffee maker was on, as well as spotting a bottle of alcohol on the bar.

The owner and customer were detained by the Guardia, and face charges over breaking the confinement laws under the current State of Alarm



