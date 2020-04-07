Coronavirus crisis impacts on more than 80 per cent of global workforce says International Labour Organisation

THE coronavirus crisis has impacted on more than 80 per cent of the global workforce, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), reported on Tuesday.

An ILO report found that four out of five of the world’s workers have now been affected by complete or partial closures in what it described as the “worst global crisis” since World War II.

According to the United Nations agency the extreme measures put into place to contain the spread of Covid-19 will wipe out 6.7 per cent of total working hours in the second quarter of the year, or the equivalent of 195 million full-time workers.

“The pandemic is having very serious consequences for the world of work,” ILO director-general Guy Ryder stressed, pointing out it is affecting both developed and developing economies.

Although the ILO report does not give a precise forecast on how many people the Covid-19 crisis will put out of a job, the agency does say it now expects the number to be “significantly higher” than the 25 million it predicted at the end of March.

The ILO wants to see “large-scale, integrated policy measures” to allow employers and employees to ride out the coronavirus storm.

"We have to move fast, decisively, and together", Ryder said.





“The right, urgent measures could make the difference between survival and collapse.”