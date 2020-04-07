BREAKING: Scotland Suffers Worst Deaths Yet as Toll Rises

Scotland’s coronavirus death toll his risen to 296 after a further 74 people died after contracting the disease.

Nicola Sturgeon revealed today that the figures had climbed from 222 on Monday up to 296 today.

In total, 4,229 people have tested positive across the country and the number of patients being treated in hospital for Covid-19 is 1,751 including 199 in intensive care.

The figure is ‘relatively large’, she said because the National Records of Scotland is moving to recording deaths seven days a week, having recorded just four deaths over the weekend, which she had said would be ‘artificially low.’

Speaking at a briefing at the Scottish Government’s headquarters in Edinburgh, the First Minister said said the Scottish cabinet wanted to send their best wishes, as well as those of the people of Scotland, to Boris Johnson, his fiancee and his family.

The Prime Minister was taken to intensive care last night as he battles coronavirus at St Thomas’ Hospital in London.



