Britain could suffer 66,000 coronavirus deaths and be hit the hardest out of any nation in Europe, leading scientists have predicted.

Modelling conducted by researchers at the University of Washington showed that approximately 151,680 people were likely to die from the virus across the continent.

It found that Britain could experience 66,000 COVID-19 deaths by July, far more than Italy, the next most severely impacted, with around 20,000.

Spain (19,000) and France (15,000) will also suffer a devastating number of losses, according to research.

Most European nations have introduced strict social distancing measures to try to stem the virus spread.

More than 5,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Britain, fewer than in Spain, Italy and France.

But Britain’s epidemic lags behind the rest of the continent by several days, and its death toll trajectory is already steeper than other nations.





The modelling suggests that outbreaks in Italy and Spain, where hundreds of deaths have been reported daily for weeks, may be past their peak.

Daily deaths in both countries have declined for several days.

But Britain is likely weeks away from getting a handle on its death toll as intensive care capacity is already overwhelmed.

Peak demand was forecast to see more than 100,000 hospital beds needed versus the 17,765 currently available.

Britain now has social distancing measures in place, but it has been ignored by hundreds of Britons a day, vital measures need to be put into place as they are currently too relaxed compared to other nations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently in intensive care with COVID-19, has put an added strain to the nation delaying a slow response from the government.