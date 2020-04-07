BREAKING: Michael Gove into Isolation as Family Member Shows Coronavirus Symptoms

Michael Gove has entered self-isolating after a family member has shown symptoms of the coronavirus, it was revealed today.

AIDES to the Cabinet Office minister said he was following the official guidance by going into quarantine for 14 days, but was not himself feeling ill. It is believed that Gove will continue to work as normal.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dramatically placed into intensive care last night, despite being initially admitted as a ‘precautionary step.’

Speaking on Boris’ condition, Gove told BBC Breakfast: “As we speak the PM is in intensive care being looked after by his medical team receiving the very, very best care from the team in St Thomas’ and our hopes and prayers are with him and with his family.”