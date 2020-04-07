Boris Johnson Update: The PM spent the night on Oxygen, Dominic Raab takes over running the Country

Boris Johnson has spent the night in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms got worse yesterday, Dominic Raab will lead the daily coronavirus meeting with fellow politicians and medical experts.

HAVING tweeted that he was in good spirits, hours later he was being rushed into ICU last night with his condition worsening. As one of the UK’s best known medical institutions, St Thomas’ is located just a short distance from Westminster Bridge – a towering presence over the River Thames.

And medical experts say the hospital has one of the best ICUs in the country, meaning the PM will be getting the best possible care while being treated there.

‘Get well soon’ messages from all over the world have poured in for the PM as he reportedly was given oxygen throughout the night at St Thomas Hospital in London. Medical experts have stressed that as far as they are aware he is not on a ventilator and is being attended by the ‘best of the best’ in a private room at the Hospital, of course closely watched over by the police protection squad normally attached to Britain’s Prime Minister.



