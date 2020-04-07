Australia suffers deadliest day yet with seven fatalities

AUSTRALIA has suffered its deadliest day yet as seven coronavirus fatalities were recorded.

It comes after amid warnings of an “explosive resurgence” of the virus in the country should the public ignore social distancing regulations this Easter weekend.

-- Advertisement --

There are currently 48 deaths from the coronavirus in Australia, with over 5,900 confirmed cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

Among the seven fatalities recorded today were an international traveller in his seventies, who contracted the virus while on the Arcadia cruise ship and an elderly woman who contracted the virus overseas.

Despite this, Prime Minister Scott Morrison took a hopeful tone as he addressed Australians on Tuesday, claiming that the country was flattening the curve with the number of new cases continuing to fall.

Since daily cases peaked at 460 on 28 March, new cases have gradually decreased, with only 104 new cases confirmed yesterday.

Professor James McCaw of Melbourne University’s Doherty Institute said they “expect to see a further decline in cases”, but could “see a rapid and explosive resurgence in epidemic activity” if people ignored government guidelines this this Easter weekend.





With temperatures set to soar in major cities, people have been cautioned against undoing the country’s good work by flocking to the beach.

In his daily press briefing, Morrison said: “Failure to stay at home this weekend would completely undo everything we have achieved so far together – and potentially worse.”

Government modelling released on Tuesday found that if no action were taken, 89 per cent of Australians could catch the virus.

Despite the coronavirus reaching Australia before many other countries, it has largely been able to contain the outbreak.

Under the current rules, Australians are allowed to leave their home for exercise, with the country not yet in full lockdown.

The Australian government previously pledged a AUD130 billion package to support workers set to lose their jobs as a result of the shut down.

There is also a ban on all non-citizens entering the country, and Australians abroad have been urged to return home as the process becomes “more complex and difficult”.