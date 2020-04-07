‘A message of hope’: virtual choir of 700 children sing together

SEVEN-HUNDRED children across the world have come together to form a virtual choir in a bid to spread hope and solidarity amid the coronavirus emergency.

The choir sang Nessun Dorma, the famous aria from Puccini’s opera Turandot. The initiative was directed by the association Europa InCanto, who invited children from Italy, Europe and across the world to participate in the virtual event.

As the group Europa InCanto wrote on YouTube, “We have received 700 videos created by girls and boys – not only Italian and European – who sing the famous Puccini aria with great enthusiasm, each with their own personality, their own interpretation, and their own accent.”

Each child held up a sign with their name on it, and the 700 strong group have become the largest virtual choir in the world.

The children were accompanied by the Europa InCanto orchestra, and lead by conductor Germano Neri.

Italy’s Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, commenting on the moving video said, “From this terrible time a generation better and stronger than ours will emerge.”



