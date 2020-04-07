A disgruntled Euro Weekly News reader from Spain’s Costa del Sol asks that you pick up after your pup

A disgruntled reader from Spain’s Costa del Sol asks that you pick up after your pup

EWN recently received an e-mail from a disgruntled resident regarding the amount of dog excrement in the streets of Riviera Del Sol.

“I am a responsible dog owner and appreciate that we need to exercise our dogs.

-- Advertisement --

“I have just walked my dog around the local block and was disgusted to see the amount of excrement left on the pavements. I have since walked around with a broom and shuffle to sweep up the offending mess.”

Please in these critical times act responsibly and pick up after your dogs and hopefully avoid the risk over spreading further infection.