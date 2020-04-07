50:50 chance of survival for Boris Johnson fighting for his life in ICU, according to Andrew Neil

The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit (ICU) today, after his condition deteriorated, according to a statement released to the press. According to Scottish journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil, Johnson has 50:50 chances of surviving Covid-19.

In a twitter post, just an hour ago, Neil stated: “I’m told on good authority that after circa 10 days this virus either gives up and you recover with no damage done or it really decides to go for you and you have a 50:50 chance. The PM’s decision to work through his isolation will not have helped. Nor loneliness in Downing St.”

Many on Twitter have questioned Neil’s facts, as well as criticised his timing as being “shameful”.

Johnson was admitted to London’s St Thomas Hospital yesterday evening for ‘routine tests’ for his Covid-19 symptoms. However, due to his deteriorating health this afternoon, he was taken into ICU.