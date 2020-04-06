Watch the Video as Dalek patrols streets in small Scottish town ordering humans to ‘self-isolate’ or get “Exterminated”!





IN the viral video captured by amused residents, the Dalek passes through the deserted street while ordering people to comply with “the order of the Daleks” or get “Exterminated”!

As people across the UK have been urged by the government to stay at home and only leave the house for essential needs to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, police in Tayside, Scotland came up with this novel idea.

Some thought the incident was some light relief, with one Twitter user writing: “Wildlife is finally returning to Britain’s streets. Nature is healing.”

“SELF-ISOLATE!! SELF-ISOLATE!!! SELF-ISOLATE!!!!” another wrote.

But others found the clip, taken in Robin Hood’s Bay near Whitby in Yorkshire, terrifying. One social media user wrote: “Am I the only one to feel a genuine shiver of fear watching this? As a child, I would most certainly have been hiding behind the sofa.





“And if a Cyberman came marching down the road, that would be it, I’d be running for my life!” Another person added: “I’m not going to argue with a Dalek.” “Our colleagues in Skaro Division have deployed their Direct Action Local Enforcement Kops to ensure everyone is following guidelines about isolation and social distancing,” the force wrote.



The Daleks were created by sci-fi writer Terry Nation, first appearing in the popular television series in 1963. (yes, it was that long ago)!